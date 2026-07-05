Staff dismissed from Swift and Kelce wedding after NDA breach
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding hit a bump when some staff were let go for leaking event details online, despite everyone having to sign strict NDAs.
The couple wanted their big day to stay private (no information about the venue, guest list, or plans was supposed to get out), but a few leaks still slipped through.
Fans split on Swift Kelce privacy
All staff and vendors had to agree not to share anything about the wedding, but some broke those rules by posting or sharing details.
This has sparked conversations online about how tough it is for celebrities to keep things secret these days.
Fans are split: some back Swift and Kelce's need for privacy, while others point out how hard it is to control leaks in the digital age.