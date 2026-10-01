Stafford's surprise cameo in Swift's 'Patient Zero' delights 4 daughters
Entertainment
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made a surprise cameo in Taylor Swift's new "Patient Zero" music video, all to delight his four daughters who are huge Swifties. "They were right there with me," he shared.
The video, which also features his wife Kelly at a fancy event, debuted over the weekend.
Stafford praises Swift's hands-on direction
Stafford filmed during the offseason and was struck by how hands-on Swift was with directing and editing.
He joked about not being much of an actor but called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" that meant a lot to his family.
Since then, he says, "My girls, as they do with all her songs, love that song,"