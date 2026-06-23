Woman stalking BTS's Jungkook sentenced to 1 year in prison
What's the story
A Brazilian woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence for stalking BTS member Jungkook. The unidentified woman reportedly began her harassment in December last year and even rang the doorbell of his house 133 times during one visit. A district court in Seoul sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended for two years.
Stalking details
Details of the woman's stalking spree
The woman first visited Jungkook's home on December 7, 2025, lingering around the property, tossing items over the wall, and slipping letters through the door. Days later, she rang his doorbell 133 times, a move that was described by the court as an "extreme level of obsession." She was arrested on December 13 after following a food delivery worker into Jungkook's property through a side gate.
Legal proceedings
She was banned from visiting the property
Despite being released with a warning to stay away from Jungkook's property, the woman continued her visits in the following weeks. This led police to issue an emergency order prohibiting her from coming within 100m of the property. She reportedly visited Jungkook's home 22 times in total before police referred her to prosecutors in February.
Deportation proceedings
Likely to be deported from South Korea
The woman is also likely to be deported from South Korea unless she successfully appeals against the verdict. A district judge said his ruling was based on several mitigating factors, including her low risk of re-offending. This isn't the first time Jungkook has faced such an incident; a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested last June for attempting to break into his home hours after he completed military service.