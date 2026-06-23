Woman stalking BTS's Jungkook sentenced to 1 year in prison

Deportation proceedings

Likely to be deported from South Korea

The woman is also likely to be deported from South Korea unless she successfully appeals against the verdict. A district judge said his ruling was based on several mitigating factors, including her low risk of re-offending. This isn't the first time Jungkook has faced such an incident; a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested last June for attempting to break into his home hours after he completed military service.