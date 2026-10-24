Stallone admits helping daughter land 'Tulsa King' role, calls nepotism
Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone openly admits he helped his daughter Scarlet land a role in the series < em>Tulsa King, calling it "nepotism" but saying that's just what parents do.
He told USA Today, "Of course it's nepotism, you idiot," Stallone continued.
Scarlet plays Spencer, while Stallone stars as mafia lieutenant Dwight "The General" Manfredi.
Stallone: talent matters, daughter's role grows
Stallone pointed out that while family connections can get you started, staying in Hollywood is all about talent:
Sylvester Stallone said, "But if you can open the door, we'll see if they have the ability to go through it."
Scarlet's role is growing bigger in Season four, and she's also appeared in other projects like Hunting Season and Gunslingers.
Working together has brought them closer as a family.