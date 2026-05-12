Stan confirms joining 'The Batman: Part II,' expected Harvey Dent
Entertainment
Sebastian Stan has confirmed he will join Matt Reeves's The Batman: Part II, is expected to play Harvey Dent.
Stan described the movie as "ambitious" and shared his excitement about working with Reeves, calling him "one of my favorites for a long, long time."
Keoghan expected as Joker, Johansson joins
The sequel brings back Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Barry Keoghan is anticipated to reprise his role as the Joker.
Scarlett Johansson is also joining the lineup.
Stan highlighted how Batman still connects with young audiences and hopes this film will "surprise a lot of people" if everything comes together as planned.