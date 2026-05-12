Stan confirms joining 'The Batman: Part II,' expected Harvey Dent

Keoghan expected as Joker, Johansson joins

The sequel brings back Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred), and Barry Keoghan is anticipated to reprise his role as the Joker.

Scarlett Johansson is also joining the lineup.

Stan highlighted how Batman still connects with young audiences and hopes this film will "surprise a lot of people" if everything comes together as planned.