Stan confirms playing Harvey Dent in 'The Batman, Part II'
Entertainment
Sebastian Stan just confirmed he's playing Harvey Dent in The Batman, Part II.
He casually shared the news during an interview with a French news outlet, Le Journal du Dimanche (via Screen Rant), while talking about another project.
This marks his entry into Matt Reeves's much-anticipated sequel, The Batman, Part II.
Producers limited Stan to scattered scenes
Stan mentioned that producers only let him see scattered scenes to avoid journalists asking us questions.
"The producers didn't want us to read it in its entirety," he explained.
Even so, he's excited to join such a big project.