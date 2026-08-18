Stan says 'Avengers: Doomsday' producers withheld scripts to avoid journalists
Sebastian Stan just shared that filming Avengers: Doomsday was a bit of a guessing game, even for the cast.
He played Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier but only got pieces of the script, since Marvel producers didn't want anyone reading the whole thing.
"The producers didn't want us to read it in its entirety, to avoid journalists asking us questions," Stan explained, saying he's gotten used to this no-spoilers approach.
December 18 'Avengers: Doomsday' features Evans
Set for release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday brings back Chris Evans as Captain America for the first time since Endgame.
The movie also features Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and even X-Men legends Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, making this one massive superhero crossover fans won't want to miss.