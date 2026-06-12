Star of 'WandaVision' Olsen expecting 1st child with husband Arnett
Entertainment
Elizabeth Olsen, best known as the star of WandaVision, is expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett.
She was recently seen in Los Angeles with a baby bump, and the couple, who've kept their relationship mostly private since they were first spotted together in 2017 and quietly eloping.
Olsen and Arnett married privately (source says they 'quietly eloped sometime before the COVID pandemic' — no definite year given)
Olsen and Arnett got engaged after three years, then secretly tied the knot sometime before the COVID pandemic (source does not specify a year).
Despite their fame, they prefer quiet nights at home, cooking, watching movies, and just hanging out together.
As Olsen once shared, "We're in L.A., so I guess my dream date there is cooking a meal at home and watching a movie."