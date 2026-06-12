Star of 'WandaVision' Olsen expecting 1st child with husband Arnett

Olsen and Arnett married privately (source says they 'quietly eloped sometime before the COVID pandemic' — no definite year given)

Olsen and Arnett got engaged after three years, then secretly tied the knot sometime before the COVID pandemic (source does not specify a year).

Despite their fame, they prefer quiet nights at home, cooking, watching movies, and just hanging out together.

As Olsen once shared, "We're in L.A., so I guess my dream date there is cooking a meal at home and watching a movie."