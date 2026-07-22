Star Plus' 'Sairaab' names Mishra to replace Chandel after arrest
Entertainment
Big switch on Star Plus's Sairaab: Aashay Mishra is now the main guy, taking over from Rohit Chandel.
Production accelerated its search for a replacement after Chandel was arrested in a POCSO case and denied bail twice.
To keep episodes rolling, the team brought in Mishra, who started shooting with Madirakshi Mundle today (July 22).
Chandel arrested in POCSO case
Chandel was arrested on July 10 at his Dahisar home after a 16-year-old accused him of stalking and harassment.
According to reports, he kept reaching out to her even after being told not to.
With serious charges under the POCSO Act and other laws pending, the showrunners decided not to wait any longer and moved ahead with Mishra as the new lead.