'Star Singer' eliminates contestants Gowtham and Pavithra after low scores
Entertainment
Gowtham and Pavithra were eliminated from Star Singer in a recent episode after getting the lowest scores in the One-on-One and Move It rounds.
The judges wished them well as they left, and both contestants shared how grateful they felt for being part of the show.
Vidhuraj leads 'Star Singer' top 10
With their exit, Star Singer now has its top 10: Vidhuraj, Arjun, Vaishakan, Dilraj, Krishnasree, Shivapriya, Theertha, Surya Narayanan, Gaayathri, and Swarna.
Vidhuraj leads with 499 points while Arjun and Vaishakan are close behind.
The competition is heating up as everyone gears up for tougher challenges to stay in the game.