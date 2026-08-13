'Malamaal Weekly 2' in the works with Riteish, Paresh, Rajpal
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is finally taking shape. Bollywood Hungama has reported that Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav will be headlining the project. The original trio of Deshmukh, Rawal, and Rajpal is returning for the sequel, while YouTube sensation and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Yadav joins as a new addition to the lead cast.
Plot details
This is what 'Malamaal Weekly 2' will be about
Malamaal Weekly 2 will be an entirely new story but will keep the essence of the original film.
The plot will focus on a group of ordinary people in a small town who are driven by poverty and greed.
They find themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation when they see sudden wealth coming their way.
Amit Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been roped in to direct this film.
Production timeline
Film's production to begin in November 2026
Joshi is currently working on the script of Malamaal Weekly 2, with production set to begin in November 2026.
The original film was a box office hit and was remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Priyadarshan directed the Malayalam version himself.
The sequel promises to retain the comic spirit of its predecessor while delivering a full-fledged comedy of errors for audiences.