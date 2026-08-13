'Malamaal Weekly 2' in the works with Riteish, Paresh, Rajpal

Malamaal Weekly 2 will be an entirely new story but will keep the essence of the original film.

The plot will focus on a group of ordinary people in a small town who are driven by poverty and greed.

They find themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation when they see sudden wealth coming their way.

Amit Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been roped in to direct this film.