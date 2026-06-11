'Baara Number': Meet cast of Vir Das's horror film
What's the story
Actor-comedian Vir Das has revealed the star-studded cast of his upcoming directorial venture, Baara Number. The film will feature Arunoday Singh, Atul Kulkarni, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Other cast members include Sheeba Chadha, Ahsaas Channa, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup, and Naveen Kaushik. The movie is a found-footage psychological horror film.
Director's statement
Here's what Das said about the ensemble
Speaking about the cast, Das said, "What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years." "Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail, and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence, and authenticity to the film." "Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it."
Production details
Everything to know about the film
The filming for Baara Number is set to begin in June, with the first schedule taking place in Mumbai. The film has been in the works for a while and is expected to provide a fresh perspective on horror by delving into both external and internal fears. This will be Das's second directorial project after Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.