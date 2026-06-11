'Baara Number': Meet cast of Vir Das's horror film

Director's statement

Here's what Das said about the ensemble

Speaking about the cast, Das said, "What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years." "Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail, and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence, and authenticity to the film." "Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it."