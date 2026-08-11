George MacKay, Nathalie Emmanuel to headline 'The Animals'
What's the story
British actor-writer-director Calvin Demba, known for Netflix's Supacell, has announced an impressive cast for his second directorial venture, The Animals. The film features George MacKay (Rose of Nevada), Louisa Harland (Renegade Nell), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), and Eric Kofi Abrefa (Supacell), confirmed Variety. Demba has written and directed the project, which is produced by Tuli Litvak.
Film's theme
Here's everything to know about the film
The Animals revolves around Miles (MacKay), who grapples with feelings of emasculation and emotional impotence in his relationship with Remona (Harland).
An opportunity to reclaim his sense of self arises from another man's act of heroism during a violent home invasion.
But as events spiral out of control, he confronts the destructive masculine ideals driving him.
Filmmaker's perspective
Demba and MacKay's take on the project
Demba said in a statement, "I wanted to make a film that takes a satirical look at gender stereotypes and the role they play in relationships."
"It pokes fun at modern relationships and the ways we unconsciously perform gender roles within them."
MacKay added, "What drew me to the project was the script and the opportunity to work with Calvin. I'm a huge fan of his previous work."
Production insights
Cast and crew's thoughts on the film
The Animals was shot earlier this year on 16mm by Ebba Hult, edited by Mdhamiri A Nkemi, and graded by Canadian colorist Jodie Davison.
The film is executive produced by BAFTA-winners Mouktar Mohammed and Sheila Nortley.
Harland said, "This film was a total joy to make because we had such a clever script and such an incredible team."
The film will begin its festival circuit at a major BAFTA and Oscar qualifying festival.