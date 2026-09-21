'The Paradise': Nani to attend mega promotional event in Mumbai
What's the story
The anticipation for The Paradise, featuring superstar Nani, is building as the film prepares for its grand worldwide release. According to Bollywood Hungama, the team will host a mega promotional event in Mumbai soon. The event will be attended by Nani and co-stars Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal.
Event details
Makers want to create buzz for Hindi audience
The promotional event will take place at PVR in Juhu, Mumbai.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "So far, the team of The Paradise has not held a promotional event in Mumbai. Hence, the makers wanted to do something significant in the city just before the release."
"Mumbai is obviously an extremely important center and the event should further enhance the buzz for The Paradise, especially in the Hindi-speaking markets."
Film buzz
Hype around 'The Paradise'
Another industry source noted that the makers have created a lot of interest in the film despite an unconventional promotional strategy.
The source said, "The Paradise is already quite high on buzz."
"What's fascinating is that the makers took the path-breaking decision of not releasing a conventional theatrical trailer before release, and yet there's significant hype around the film."
Film release
Everything to know about 'The Paradise'
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise will release on September 24.
The film will premiere in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English, and Spanish.
The story revolves around a tribal community fighting for its rights against an oppressive system.