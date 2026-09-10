'SNL' Season 52: Jalen Brunson, Katseye to lead premiere episode
What's the story
The iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) is gearing up for its 52nd season with an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests. The premiere episode on September 26 will be hosted by NBA star Jalen Brunson, who recently led the New York Knicks to their first championship in over five decades. Popular girl group Katseye will be the musical guests for this debut episode.
Upcoming hosts
Other hosts and musical guests for upcoming episodes
The second episode of the 52nd season will be hosted by Dakota Johnson, who's returning for her third time.
She will be joined by the hardcore rock band Turnstile, making their debut on the show.
Comedian Shane Gillis will also host the show for a third time on October 10 with Rosalía as his musical guest.
The Halloween episode on October 31 will feature Inde Navarrette, star of the horror film Obsession, as host and Gracie Abrams as musical act.
Previous season highlights
Season 51 recap: Hosts and musical guests
The previous season of SNL featured a star-studded lineup of hosts including Will Ferrell, Bad Bunny, Matt Damon, and Connor Storrie.
Musical guests included Doja Cat, Sombr, Role Model, and Cher.
Some celebrities even pulled double duty as both host and musical guest, such as Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo.
International edition
Meanwhile, 'SNL UK' announces season premiere date
Across the Atlantic, SNL UK has beaten its American counterpart in announcing its second season premiere date.
The show will return on Saturday with Jeff Goldblum and CMAT as host and musical guest, respectively.
The series is expected to bring back its original cast for a 12-episode run.