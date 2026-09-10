'SNL' Season 52: Jalen Brunson, Katseye to lead premiere episode

The second episode of the 52nd season will be hosted by Dakota Johnson, who's returning for her third time.

She will be joined by the hardcore rock band Turnstile, making their debut on the show.

Comedian Shane Gillis will also host the show for a third time on October 10 with Rosalía as his musical guest.

The Halloween episode on October 31 will feature Inde Navarrette, star of the horror film Obsession, as host and Gracie Abrams as musical act.