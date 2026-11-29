'Star Trek' Frakes reveals bladder cancer diagnosis after pink urine
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes just shared a personal health story on the podcast Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny.
Before a fan event in Phoenix, he noticed his urine was pink. At first, he thought it was something he ate.
But when he decided to get it checked out, which led to his bladder cancer diagnosis.
Frakes urges not to ignore symptoms
On the podcast, Frakes said, "The night before...my pee was pink," and explained how that moment made him look up possible causes and talk to doctors.
By being open about his experience, Frakes is reminding everyone not to ignore unusual changes and to take charge of their health early.