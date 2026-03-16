'Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord' trailer out
Lucasfilm released a new trailer for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, landing on Disney+ April 6.
This new animated series follows ex-Sith apprentice Maul as he hunts for revenge and tries to rebuild his criminal empire after The Clone Wars.
He's joined by Devon Izara, a young Jedi Padawan who's lost faith in the Order, and together they take on fresh dangers on the remote planet Janix.
Teaser sets a moody tone
The teaser sets a moody tone with Maul's deep voice promising viewers a look at a galaxy reshaped by the Empire.
He says that many have been made to suffer and are merely surviving rather than truly living, hinting at his drive to break free from old burdens and spark change.
Cast and crew of the show
Sam Witwer is the voice of Maul, with Gideon Adlon as Devon, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots.
Created by Dave Filoni, the show leans into classic Star Wars action vibes across 10 episodes.
New episodes drop two at a time every week until May 4, so plenty of binge potential ahead!