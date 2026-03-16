'Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord' trailer out Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Lucasfilm released a new trailer for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, landing on Disney+ April 6.

This new animated series follows ex-Sith apprentice Maul as he hunts for revenge and tries to rebuild his criminal empire after The Clone Wars.

He's joined by Devon Izara, a young Jedi Padawan who's lost faith in the Order, and together they take on fresh dangers on the remote planet Janix.