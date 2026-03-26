'Star Wars' Maul's journey gets animated in 'Maul: Shadow Lord'
Entertainment
Disney+ is dropping a new animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord, on April 6, 2026.
The show follows Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer) as he tries to rebuild his power among the galaxy's criminal underworld after the Clone Wars.
A clip from the first episode was shared on IGN, showing Maul's dramatic entrance set to the iconic "Duel of the Fates" music from The Phantom Menace.
'Maul: Shadow Lord' premieres on April 6
This series joins other Star Wars animated hits like The Bad Batch and Rebels, but puts the spotlight squarely on Maul's journey and his strategic moves.
While it's not clear if "Duel of the Fates" will pop up again, its use in the clip signals that fans can expect an intense and exciting story as Maul faces new challenges.