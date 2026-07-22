'Star Wars' prop record: Skywalker lightsaber sells for $3.75 million
Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back sold for a jaw-dropping $3.75 million at auction, making it the most expensive Star Wars prop ever. It even beat Darth Vader's saber, which held the record last year.
What made this one extra special? It still has the severed hand and wrist stump from the legendary scene where Darth Vader reveals he's Luke's father.
Freeborn provenance includes Hamill hand cast
This prop has some serious behind-the-scenes cred: the lightsaber carries provenance originating from Stuart Freeborn, the makeup artist who created Yoda.
The hand attached to the saber is actually a cast of Mark Hamill's real hand, complete with detailed wound effects that have stayed in great shape over time.
Although later movies left out the severed hand, having this original piece makes it a true collector's dream.