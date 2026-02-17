'Star Wars' returns with new film: Trailer out
Star Wars fans, it's official—Star Wars is returning to theaters for the first time since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.
The new trailer just dropped, showing Din Djarin and Grogu setting off on another galaxy-spanning adventure.
The movie lands in cinemas on May 22, 2026.
New characters, familiar thrills in upcoming film
This film brings some exciting faces: Sigourney Weaver joins as Colonel Ward, Jeremy Allen White appears as Rotta the Hutt, and Steve Blum returns as Zeb Orellios from Rebels.
Expect stunning landscapes and action-packed scenes—the trailer promises plenty of classic Star Wars thrills with a fresh twist.