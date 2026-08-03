Stars Salmaan Hegde Shetty wrap Budapest shoot of 'Sri Sri'
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, and Deekshith Shetty have wrapped up filming several important scenes of their new Telugu romance drama, Sri Sri, in Budapest.
The team is back in Hyderabad, and with this overseas schedule done, filming of the movie (directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi) is almost complete.
'Sri Sri' releases 'Bomma Bomma' song
Sri Sri just revealed its first look along with a song called Bomma Bomma.
The track shows Salmaan and Hegde enjoying mountain views, trekking paths, and railway station scenes.
This film is expected to be a big moment for Hegde after her hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Release date coming soon!