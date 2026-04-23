Stars shine at London 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2 wrapped up its premiere tour with a glitzy London premiere at Leicester Square.
Anne Hathaway turned heads in a navy velvet Versace gown with tuxedo-inspired details and $67,000 Bulgari earrings.
Emily Blunt rocked a bold red Balenciaga look paired with $1 million in Mikimoto jewelry, while Meryl Streep kept it classic in Prada.
Donatella Versace even showed up to support the cast.
Hathaway wears vintage 1991 Versace
Earlier, Hathaway paid tribute to the film's iconic style by wearing a vintage 1991 Versace dress on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, just another nod to why this franchise is still such a fashion favorite.