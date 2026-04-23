Stars shine at London 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 wrapped up its premiere tour with a glitzy London premiere at Leicester Square.

Anne Hathaway turned heads in a navy velvet Versace gown with tuxedo-inspired details and $67,000 Bulgari earrings.

Emily Blunt rocked a bold red Balenciaga look paired with $1 million in Mikimoto jewelry, while Meryl Streep kept it classic in Prada.

Donatella Versace even showed up to support the cast.