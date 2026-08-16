Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff did '1942: A Love...' for free?

Chopra fondly remembered the film's music by RD Burman, saying it was a crucial part of his vision for the movie.

"When I think of this movie, the first thought that comes to me is always RD Burman," he said.

"I mean...the music he created, the way he created, the way Javed sahab wrote the lines, the way in his room, in his baithak...that's when I started visualizing the film because the music was created before the film."