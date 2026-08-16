Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff did '1942: A Love...' for free?
What's the story
In a recent interview with India Today, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were not paid for his 1994 film 1942: A Love Story. Chopra said the movie was made on a tight budget of ₹12L, with cast and crew members contributing financially. "Anil and Jackie, none of them were paid. They actually paid for the movie." "My set, part of the set is made by Anil and Jackie because we didn't have the money."
Film nostalgia
Chopra on RD Burman's music
Chopra fondly remembered the film's music by RD Burman, saying it was a crucial part of his vision for the movie.
"When I think of this movie, the first thought that comes to me is always RD Burman," he said.
"I mean...the music he created, the way he created, the way Javed sahab wrote the lines, the way in his room, in his baithak...that's when I started visualizing the film because the music was created before the film."
Budget contrast
Budget vs restoration cost
Chopra also highlighted the stark difference between the original budget of 1942: A Love Story and its current restoration cost.
"In the remastering and restoring, we've spent ₹9 crore 36 lakh. So, imagine. This is what this film is," he said.
The director believes that this restoration will give audiences a new experience of watching 1942: A Love Story, which also starred Manisha Koirala and Anupam Kher.
Film success
Chopra remains proud of the movie
Chopra also defended 1942: A Love Story's commercial performance, saying it was a huge success for him.
He explained that the film's Dolby sound format affected its theatrical experience in India since many theaters were not equipped to play it properly.
"In India, and I've said it 10 times, I've said it 11 times, people have not seen this film because this film was done in Dolby," he said.
Success story
Chopra on '1942' success in London
Chopra also recounted a memorable incident from London where he saw a long line outside the Mayfair Odeon theater for 1942: A Love Story.
"First time for an Indian Hindi film, there is such a long line. So, for me, it was a huge success," he said.
The film is set to return to theaters on August 21.