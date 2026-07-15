Statham's 'Mutiny' follows framed man, releases in India August 21
Entertainment
Action fans, get ready: Jason Statham's latest thriller, Mutiny, is hitting Indian cinemas on August 21.
The film follows Cole Reed (Statham), a man framed for his billionaire boss' murder. To prove his innocence and take on some serious enemies, he boards a cargo ship and stumbles into a high-stakes international conspiracy.
Richet directs 'Mutiny' Statham co-produces
Mutiny brings together Annabelle Wallis, Roland Moller, Jason Wong, Adrian Lester, and Arnas Fedaravicius alongside Statham.
Directed by Jean-Francois Richet and written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, the movie is co-produced by Statham himself (yep, the guy from The Transporter and Hobbs & Shaw is back doing what he does best).