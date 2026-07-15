Statham's 'Mutiny' follows framed man, releases in India August 21

Mutiny brings together Annabelle Wallis, Roland Moller, Jason Wong, Adrian Lester, and Arnas Fedaravicius alongside Statham.

Directed by Jean-Francois Richet and written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, the movie is co-produced by Statham himself (yep, the guy from The Transporter and Hobbs & Shaw is back doing what he does best).