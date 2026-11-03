Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' drops; nears ₹65cr globally in 11 days 

The film's domestic earnings have reached ₹43.45 crore net and ₹51.82 crore gross in India so far, according to Sacnilk.

Its international run added ₹25 lakh on Day 11, taking the worldwide gross to ₹63.32 crore.

In its first week, the film earned a net of ₹30.9 crore in India with a gross of ₹36.86 crore for that period alone!