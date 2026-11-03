Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' drops; nears ₹65cr globally in 11 days
What's the story
The latest spy comedy, Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is holding strong at the box office. The film, which hit theaters on October 23, reportedly raked in a net collection of ₹1.35 crore on its second Monday (Day 11), with a gross of around ₹1.57 crore. It was screened in 4,951 shows across India on Monday and continues to attract audiences (although fewer) even on weekdays.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's domestic earnings have reached ₹43.45 crore net and ₹51.82 crore gross in India so far, according to Sacnilk.
Its international run added ₹25 lakh on Day 11, taking the worldwide gross to ₹63.32 crore.
In its first week, the film earned a net of ₹30.9 crore in India with a gross of ₹36.86 crore for that period alone!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Udta Teer'
In Udta Teer, Khurrana plays Vikrant/Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an accident and believes he's an Indian patriot. This identity crisis forms the crux of the film's comedy.
Khan plays Yamini, while Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor also feature in pivotal roles.
The story is a mix of espionage, action, and comedy driven by misunderstandings and unexpected twists.