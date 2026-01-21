'Steal' review: Sophie Turner-led heist thriller is now on Prime Video
Sophie Turner (yep, Sansa from "Game of Thrones") is back, leading the new British series "Steal"—now streaming on Prime Video.
The six-episode thriller follows Zara, an everyday office worker who's suddenly forced into a high-stakes heist when armed robbers storm her workplace and demand she transfers billions.
Where to watch?
All episodes are out now on Prime Video—just hit play if you're an Amazon Prime member.
What's the vibe?
"Steal" mixes fast-paced action with some real moral twists and family drama.
Critics love Turner's raw, vulnerable performance, calling her "deliberately messy" in a good way.
While some reviews mention slow pacing in the middle and basic villains, critical response is mixed, with some praising its sharp, no-fuss approach and Turner's performance while others were less impressed.