Steinfeld opens up about postpartum life in 'Beau Society' newsletter

Steinfeld credits doula for nourishing foods

Hailee credits her doula for helping her focus on warm, nourishing foods (her mom's albondigas soup looked as good as it tasted).

She's been reading The First 40 Days for tips on caring for herself as much as the baby, noting that "People understand that about your new baby, but they don't understand that about you, the mom."

She's easing back into workouts and planning to make recipes like lactation cookies, with lots of help from her mom along the way.