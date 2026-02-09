'Disclosure Day' trailer: Spielberg's sci-fi thriller explores alien mysteries

The trailer for the much-awaited film, Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg , was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday (local time). The sci-fi movie stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. The plot has been kept under wraps, but it seems to revolve around mankind's close encounter with aliens. The official description reads: "If you found out we weren't alone...we are coming close to... Disclosure Day."

Trailer highlights Trailer offers glimpses of thrilling action sequences The trailer opens with a news anchor reporting on a "threat to publicly release government material, long shrouded in secrecy." O'Connor's character is seen on a mission to disclose this material, presumably proof of alien existence. The rest of the trailer remains cryptic but offers glimpses into thrilling action sequences, including a moving car being dragged by a goods train. An air of intrigue and suspense dominates the clip.

Twitter Post 'People deserve to know' People deserve to know. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/2gGA026ycJ — Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) February 8, 2026

Advertisement

Audience reaction Fans excited for Spielberg's return to sci-fi genre Fans took to social media to express their excitement for Spielberg's return to the sci-fi genre. One user wrote, "It's great to see Spielberg release another big summer blockbuster. It's been quite a while." Another comment read, "Steven Spielberg is going back to what he loves the most." The film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles.

Advertisement