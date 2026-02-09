'Disclosure Day' trailer: Spielberg's sci-fi thriller explores alien mysteries
What's the story
The trailer for the much-awaited film, Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday (local time). The sci-fi movie stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. The plot has been kept under wraps, but it seems to revolve around mankind's close encounter with aliens. The official description reads: "If you found out we weren't alone...we are coming close to... Disclosure Day."
Trailer highlights
Trailer offers glimpses of thrilling action sequences
The trailer opens with a news anchor reporting on a "threat to publicly release government material, long shrouded in secrecy." O'Connor's character is seen on a mission to disclose this material, presumably proof of alien existence. The rest of the trailer remains cryptic but offers glimpses into thrilling action sequences, including a moving car being dragged by a goods train. An air of intrigue and suspense dominates the clip.
Twitter Post
'People deserve to know'
People deserve to know. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/2gGA026ycJ— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) February 8, 2026
Audience reaction
Fans excited for Spielberg's return to sci-fi genre
Fans took to social media to express their excitement for Spielberg's return to the sci-fi genre. One user wrote, "It's great to see Spielberg release another big summer blockbuster. It's been quite a while." Another comment read, "Steven Spielberg is going back to what he loves the most." The film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles.
Director's comeback
More about the film
Disclosure Day marks Spielberg's return to the sci-fi genre. The film also reunites him with screenwriter David Koepp, who has previously worked on War of the Worlds and Jurassic Park. The music for Disclosure Day has been composed by Spielberg's longtime collaborator, John Williams. The film is set to release in theaters on June 12, 2026.