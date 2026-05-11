Stewart daughter announces 2nd pregnancy with Kalic due August 2026 Entertainment May 11, 2026

Ruby Stewart, daughter of music legend Rod Stewart, just announced she's pregnant again with fiance Jake Kalic.

She shared the news on Instagram with a playful post featuring her three-year-old son Otis holding a sonogram, joking, "We couldn't decide on what to get Otis for his third birthday so we decided a sibling should suffice... baby Kalick #2 coming in early August... ."

Baby number two is due in August 2026.