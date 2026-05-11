Stewart daughter announces 2nd pregnancy with Kalic due August 2026
Entertainment
Ruby Stewart, daughter of music legend Rod Stewart, just announced she's pregnant again with fiance Jake Kalic.
She shared the news on Instagram with a playful post featuring her three-year-old son Otis holding a sonogram, joking, "We couldn't decide on what to get Otis for his third birthday so we decided a sibling should suffice... baby Kalick #2 coming in early August... ."
Baby number two is due in August 2026.
Stewart family posts congratulations online
Ruby's family was quick to show their love: family members Renee and Kimberly dropped heart emojis and sweet comments, while Alana K. Stewart congratulated her and noted how fast Otis is growing up.
Earlier this year, Ruby also took the stage with her dad to sing "Forever Young" during his farewell tour stop in Florida.