'Stick' Season 2 double-episode premieres November 4 on Apple TV
Entertainment
Stick is back for Season two on Apple TV, starting November 4, with the first two episodes dropping together and new ones every week until December 30.
The season runs for 10 episodes, so there's plenty to binge or pace yourself.
Wilson's Pryce seeks pro golf redemption
Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill, who's nudged by Pryce's former rival Clark Ross to make an unexpected comeback in pro golf.
This time, the story centers on Pryce's own shot at redemption, shifting from Santi's rise to Pryce facing his past and chasing old glory.
Expect that familiar mix of comedy and drama, with Wilson promising fast-paced action but also deeper looks at mentorship and ambition as Pryce wrestles with his next big move.