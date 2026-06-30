Stone makes surprise Vetements runway return at Paris Fashion Week

Stone honors Garavani and praises 'Euphoria'

Stone rocked an oversized white blazer, black collared shirt and white tie, and thigh-high latex boots, definitely not your average runway outfit.

She also paid tribute to designer Valentino Garavani on Instagram, saying "Thank you for your talent, your vision & your friendship. Rest in peace."

And if you've seen HBO's Euphoria recently, you might have spotted her there too; she called it "the greatest show on television" and shared why its themes matter to families like hers.