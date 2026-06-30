Stone makes surprise Vetements runway return at Paris Fashion Week
Sharon Stone, now 68, made a surprise return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week on June 26, walking for Vetements's Spring/Summer 2027 show.
This was her first time back since 1993, making it a big moment for both Stone and fans who remember her iconic fashion days.
Stone honors Garavani and praises 'Euphoria'
Stone rocked an oversized white blazer, black collared shirt and white tie, and thigh-high latex boots, definitely not your average runway outfit.
She also paid tribute to designer Valentino Garavani on Instagram, saying "Thank you for your talent, your vision & your friendship. Rest in peace."
And if you've seen HBO's Euphoria recently, you might have spotted her there too; she called it "the greatest show on television" and shared why its themes matter to families like hers.