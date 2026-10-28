Storrie reportedly in talks for villain in Gosling's 'Ghost Rider'
Connor Storrie, who's quickly making a name for himself in Hollywood, is reportedly in talks to play the villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Marvel's upcoming Ghost Rider movie.
The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is aiming for a 2028 release, with filming set to kick off in New York next year.
Entertainment Weekly has also backed up these reports.
Storrie earns Emmy nomination, rising profile
Storrie's career has been on the upswing since the release of Canadian hockey romance Heated Rivalry costarring Hudson Williams.
He appeared opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux (2024), hosted Saturday Night Live and later earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, and has more roles lined up in Peaked and The Bell Jar.
Ghost Rider will also see Levy, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, and Gosling working together again after their Star Wars: Starfighter project drops in 2027.
Gosling excited to play 'Ghost Rider'
Ryan Gosling sounds genuinely excited about playing Ghost Rider. At Comic-Con, he shared, "a character I've wanted to play for a long time."
This film is set to bring Marvel's supernatural side to the big screen.