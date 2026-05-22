Story TV launches 'Story TV Dailies' vertical microdramas for India
Story TV just rolled out Story TV Dailies, a fresh microdrama format with daily episodes made for vertical viewing on your phone.
Designed for India's massive smartphone audience and folks moving from TV to mobile, the format turns short dramas into ongoing, bite-sized stories you can catch every day.
GSN Aditya, Story TV's COO, calls it "Story TV Dailies is our bold new take on how microdramas can evolve from a 90-minute show to daily entertainment format with endless possibilities and episodes."
Lineup spans mythology fantasy mystery
Story TV Dailies is mixing things up with shows in mythology, fantasy, and mystery, perfect if you're craving something different.
The first lineup includes Jinn Ki Dulhan, Magic Pen Wala Hero, and Mast Maula Zindagi.
All episodes drop in a dedicated section of the Story TV app so you can tune in easily whenever you want: no more hunting around for your next binge.