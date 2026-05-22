Story TV launches 'Story TV Dailies' vertical microdramas for India

Lineup spans mythology fantasy mystery

Story TV Dailies is mixing things up with shows in mythology, fantasy, and mystery, perfect if you're craving something different.

The first lineup includes Jinn Ki Dulhan, Magic Pen Wala Hero, and Mast Maula Zindagi.

All episodes drop in a dedicated section of the Story TV app so you can tune in easily whenever you want: no more hunting around for your next binge.