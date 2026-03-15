STR-Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' goes on floors
Entertainment
Director Vetrimaaran is kicking off his new gangster film, Arasan, with Silambarasan TR in the lead.
The movie picks up from where Vada Chennai left off, and this time, Vetrimaaran has wrapped up the script much earlier than usual: he's aiming for a speedy shoot.
Film to feature Anirudh as composer
Arasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogalakshmi, and Chaitra J Achar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander joins as music composer for his first project with Vetrimaaran.
Language plans for the film have not been announced. The team has indicated footage may be released soon.
Silambarasan is reportedly attached to a fantasy action project tentatively titled STR51.