STR-Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' goes on floors

Film to feature Anirudh as composer

Arasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogalakshmi, and Chaitra J Achar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander joins as music composer for his first project with Vetrimaaran.

Language plans for the film have not been announced. The team has indicated footage may be released soon.

Silambarasan is reportedly attached to a fantasy action project tentatively titled STR51.