'Stranger Things 5' finale lands in theaters on New Year's Eve Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Stranger Things fans, get ready—the epic Season 5 finale, The Rightside Up, drops in US and Canadian theaters on December 31, 2025, and will also stream on Netflix.

Set in fall 1987, the story sees Hawkins's crew hunting for Vecna as the town is quarantined and Eleven is pursued by the government.