'Stranger Things 5' finale lands in theaters on New Year's Eve
Entertainment
Stranger Things fans, get ready—the epic Season 5 finale, The Rightside Up, drops in US and Canadian theaters on December 31, 2025, and will also stream on Netflix.
Set in fall 1987, the story sees Hawkins's crew hunting for Vecna as the town is quarantined and Eleven is pursued by the government.
Where to watch
Catch the two-hour-plus finale at select theaters in the US and Canada.
To get in, you'll need to buy a $20 food and drink voucher from the theater's website.
Big screen buzz
Screenings began on December 31 and run through January 1.
Many shows sold out quickly—so if you want that big-screen Stranger Things experience with fellow fans, better grab your spot soon!