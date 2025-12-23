Clear your schedule: 'Stranger Things' S05 ends with supersized episodes

Episode details

'Stranger Things' S05 Volume 2 episode runtimes revealed

The runtimes for the final four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 have been revealed. They are: Chapter Five: Shock Jock - 1 hour and 8 minutes, Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour and 15 minutes, Chapter Seven: The Bridge - 1 hour and 6 minutes, and Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - a whopping 2 hours and 8 minutes! To recall, the series finale is still shorter than Season 4 finale, which was around 2.5 hours long.