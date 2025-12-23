Clear your schedule: 'Stranger Things' S05 ends with supersized episodes
What's the story
The second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Christmas Day (Friday morning IST). The series will end with a finale on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025 (January 1 here). Ahead of the final four episodes, the runtimes have been revealed by Ross Duffer. Each episode exceeds one hour and the finale is nearly a feature-length film at over two hours long!
Episode details
'Stranger Things' S05 Volume 2 episode runtimes revealed
The runtimes for the final four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 have been revealed. They are: Chapter Five: Shock Jock - 1 hour and 8 minutes, Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour and 15 minutes, Chapter Seven: The Bridge - 1 hour and 6 minutes, and Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - a whopping 2 hours and 8 minutes! To recall, the series finale is still shorter than Season 4 finale, which was around 2.5 hours long.
Previous volume
'Stranger Things 5' Volume 1 also had lengthy episodes
Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, which premiered on November 27 in India, also had three out of four episodes exceeding one hour each. Despite their seemingly long runtimes on paper, they weren't excessively so upon release. The Duffer brothers effectively managed the pacing, especially leading up to Will's significant moment in the climactic fourth episode.