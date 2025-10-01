'Stranger Things' captures childhood before tech took over

LOADING...
By Vinita Jain
Oct 01, 2025
02:02 pm
What's the story

Stranger Things, the popular Netflix series, has given us a glimpse into the lives of suburban kids in the 1980s. The show's portrayal of childhood during this decade is both nostalgic and insightful. From fashion to technology, Stranger Things gives us an idea of how kids lived, played, and interacted back then. Here's a look at how the series captures these elements.

Fashion

Fashion trends of the 1980s

The fashion in Stranger Things is spot on with the 1980s. Bright colors, high-waisted jeans, and big hair define the style of the characters. The show also highlights popular trends like scrunchies and shoulder pads, which were all the rage among kids and teens. This attention to detail gives viewers a taste of what was considered cool back in the day.

Technology

Technology in everyday life

Technology in Stranger Things is a stark contrast to what we have today. Kids used walkie-talkies for communication instead of cell phones or instant messaging apps. They spent hours playing board games or riding bikes instead of video games or online activities. The series highlights how technology shaped playtime and social interactions in those days.

Outdoor play

Outdoor adventures and imagination

Outdoor play was an integral part of childhood in the 1980s, as Stranger Things shows. The kids in the series spend most of their time exploring forests, riding bikes around town, and creating imaginary worlds. These activities fostered creativity and teamwork, as they worked together to solve mysteries or go on adventures.

Family life

Family dynamics without modern distractions

Family dynamics in Stranger Things are reflective of a time when modern distractions were absent. Meals were shared without smartphones interrupting conversations, and board games brought families together for entertainment at home. This portrayal gives us an idea of how families connected without digital interruptions, making room for meaningful interactions.

School experience

School life beyond digital learning tools

School life in Stranger Things also highlights how education was before the digital age took over classrooms today. Chalkboards replaced smartboards; textbooks ruled over e-books; recess was about playing tag instead of virtual reality games indoors during breaks between classes. These differences highlight how far we've come with technology in schools today compared to then.