'Stranger Things': 5 ways the hit show embodies American spirit

Popular television series Stranger Things has kept audiences hooked with its nostalgic rendition of America from the 1980s. The show effortlessly integrates facets of American culture, history, and societal norms into its plot, painting a vibrant picture that connects with viewers. By exploring friendship, family dynamics, and small-town life, Stranger Things embodies the American spirit in several ways. Here are five such instances.

#1 Nostalgia for the 1980s Set in the 1980s, the series perfectly recreates this era through its music, fashion, and technology. The 1980s were an era of cultural revolutions in America. The iconic songs from bands like The Clash and Joy Division remind a lot of viewers who lived through that time of their childhood. Not to forget, references to classic movies and arcade games enhance the authentic 1980s experience.

#2 Small-town community life Hawkins, Indiana, is a perfect small town where everyone knows everyone. This portrayal emphasizes the tight-knit community that was a given in rural America back then. The camaraderie between the residents highlights old-school values like neighborliness and lending a helping hand- the kind of characteristics that can be attributed to American small towns.

#3 Friendship bonds amidst adversity The core group of friends—Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas—and their adventures highlight themes like loyalty and teamwork under difficult situations. These friendships represent an everlasting part of American culture: coming together despite differences or hurdles encountered along the way of life—a testament to the resilience embedded in society's fabric.

#4 Family dynamics reflecting societal norms Family is also at the heart of Stranger Things, showcasing both conventional structures and changing ones across America (and beyond) at the time. Characters struggle with complicated relationships between parents and siblings while dealing with issues pertinent back then—and now—like divorce or being a single parent; such depictions hit home considering their commonality in family dynamics across the country.