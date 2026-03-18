'Stranger Things' animated spinoff gets premiere date, 1st look
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing a new twist to Stranger Things with an animated spinoff, Tales From '85.
Set in the winter of 1985 between seasons two and three, the show follows familiar Hawkins kids as they take on fresh monsters and supernatural surprises.
'Tales from '85' premieres on April 23
The Duffer Brothers are channeling classic 1980s Saturday morning cartoon vibes for this series, promising a blend of nostalgia and horror, with new monsters and supernatural surprises.
With a brand-new voice cast and animation by Flying Bark Productions, it's set to capture Hawkins in a whole new way.
Mark your calendars: Tales From '85 premieres on Netflix April 23, 2026.