'Stranger Things' animated spinoff gets premiere date, 1st look

'Tales from '85' premieres on April 23

The Duffer Brothers are channeling classic 1980s Saturday morning cartoon vibes for this series, promising a blend of nostalgia and horror, with new monsters and supernatural surprises.

With a brand-new voice cast and animation by Flying Bark Productions, it's set to capture Hawkins in a whole new way.

Mark your calendars: Tales From '85 premieres on Netflix April 23, 2026.