'Stranger Things' documentary maker calls Conformity Gate theory 'bizarre'

The final season of Netflix 's hit series Stranger Things , which aired earlier this month, has left fans wanting more. A theory called Conformity Gate suggested that an additional episode was in the works. However, despite these speculations, no such episode was produced. To quench fans' thirst for more content from the show, a behind-the-scenes documentary titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 was released.

Director's perspective Documentary aims to provide closure and insights Martina Radwan, the director of the documentary, told BBC Newsbeat that she found the Conformity Gate theory "a little bizarre." She said, "Why would they withhold that?" but understood it could be hard for fans to say goodbye after a decade-long journey. The two-hour documentary aims to provide closure and insights into the writers' room and production process of Stranger Things 5.

Production challenges 'You can't write everything ahead of time' The documentary reveals that Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer, makers of the series, were under immense pressure while wrapping up the show. This stress is evident when they are still working on the final episode's script during filming. Radwan explained that on a project this big, "you can't write everything ahead of time." She added it's normal practice in TV and film to write while shooting.

Insightful revelations Documentary showcases writers' room debates and character development The documentary also captures writers debating whether creatures should appear in the final battle against Vecna and the Mind Flayer. It also reveals how the main cast has grown over the years as characters and actors. Radwan said, "It was important to really show the longevity and also how everybody developed individually, but also with each other as a group."