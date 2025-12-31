'Stranger Things' fixes wardrobe mistake in Holly's Vecna scene
Netflix's Stranger Things, set in the 1980s, has been a hit among fans. However, eagle-eyed viewers recently spotted a modern brand logo on Holly Wheeler's outfit in Season 5, Volume Two. The logo belonged to Under Armour, a brand that was founded in 1996, years after the show's timeline of 1987. After the backlash, the makers have now quietly edited out the logo from Wheeler's sleeve.
The editing mistake in Stranger Things hadn't gone unnoticed by fans. One Reddit user wrote, "Holly wearing Under Armour in season five is more unsettling than Vecna," while another fan on X said, "Did she tear through the fabric of space and time and go into the future?!" A third user joked, "Duffers pulling a Game of Thrones Starbucks cup 2.0."
The Under Armour logo wasn't the only editing error spotted by fans in Stranger Things Season 5. In a forest scene with Will (Noah Schnapp) and Robin (Maya Hawke), a neon tape marking intended for the actors was clearly visible. However, like the fashion logo, this mistake was also rectified by the makers. Meanwhile, the series is set to conclude on New Year's Day in India with a two-hour-long finale titled The Rightside Up.