'Stranger Things' fixes wardrobe mistake in Holly's Vecna scene

The editing mistake in Stranger Things hadn't gone unnoticed by fans. One Reddit user wrote, "Holly wearing Under Armour in season five is more unsettling than Vecna," while another fan on X said, "Did she tear through the fabric of space and time and go into the future?!" A third user joked, "Duffers pulling a Game of Thrones Starbucks cup 2.0."

Production goof-ups

Other editing errors in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

The Under Armour logo wasn't the only editing error spotted by fans in Stranger Things Season 5. In a forest scene with Will (Noah Schnapp) and Robin (Maya Hawke), a neon tape marking intended for the actors was clearly visible. However, like the fashion logo, this mistake was also rectified by the makers. Meanwhile, the series is set to conclude on New Year's Day in India with a two-hour-long finale titled The Rightside Up.