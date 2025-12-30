'Stranger Things 5' finale: 1M+ tickets sold across 3,500 showtimes

The grand finale of Netflix 's hit series Stranger Things is set to be a massive cinematic event, with over 1.1 million people already RSVP'd for the final episode in theaters on New Year's Eve. Co-creator Ross Duffer shared this exciting news on Instagram , also revealing that 3,500 showtimes across more than 620 theaters are completely sold out! The much-awaited finale will be released in select theaters across the US and Canada on December 31.

Creator's presence Duffer brothers may attend screenings in LA In his Instagram post, Duffer hinted that he and his brother Matt Duffer might attend a screening or two. He wrote, "What a way to close out a 10-year journey-together." "Maybe we'll see some of you in LA." The finale will conclude one of Netflix's most significant ventures to date. It has reportedly crossed 1.2 billion views and contributed over $1.4 billion to the US GDP!

Record-breaking success 'Stranger Things 5' continues to break records The fifth season of Stranger Things has already set a new record for Netflix, becoming the platform's biggest opening week ever for an English-language TV series after Volume 1 was released. The final episode will be released on Netflix concurrently on December 31.