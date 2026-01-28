'Stranger Things' is getting an animated prequel in 2026
Entertainment
Netflix first revealed "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an animated spin-off landing in 2026.
Set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985—between Seasons 2 and 3—the series brings back Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Max, and Hopper as they deal with new Upside Down threats.
Why should you care?
This show leans into classic '80s cartoon vibes but with a modern twist—think unlimited animation style and some darker, Lovecraft-inspired monsters.
There's even a new character: Nikki Baxter, a pink-haired tinker.
With industry veterans like the Duffer Brothers on board and two seasons already ordered, it's set to expand the Stranger Things universe in fun ways for both longtime fans and newcomers.