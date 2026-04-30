Strayed pauses appearances to be with husband Lindstrom amid illness
Entertainment
Cheryl Strayed, best known for her memoir Wild, is pausing her public appearances as her husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, faces a serious illness.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on April 30, she shared that she needs to be with her family right now and apologized to those affected.
Strayed cancels Kripalu, Hunter College events
Strayed canceled a writing workshop at Kripalu and an event at Hunter College.
She and Lindstrom, who's known for the documentary Alien Boy, have worked together professionally and have been partners since 1995.
The couple has two adult kids, Bobbi and Carver.