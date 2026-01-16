Stream 'Border' (1997) before watching 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Excited for Border 2? The sequel to the classic 1997 film lands in theaters on January 23, 2026.
Sunny Deol returns as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in new roles.
Where to watch 'Border' (1997) online
You can catch the original Border on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium—just a heads up, it's available via JioHotstar and through an OTTplay Premium subscription.
Why the original still matters
The first Border was a huge hit for its powerful story, memorable performances, and Anu Malik's iconic soundtrack (Sandese Aate Hai still hits different).
It was the top-grossing Hindi film of 1997 with ₹39.60 crore at the box office.