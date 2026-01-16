Stream 'Border' (1997) before watching 'Border 2'

You can catch the original Border on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium—just a heads up, it's available via JioHotstar and through an OTTplay Premium subscription.

Why the original still matters

The first Border was a huge hit for its powerful story, memorable performances, and Anu Malik's iconic soundtrack (Sandese Aate Hai still hits different).

It was the top-grossing Hindi film of 1997 with ₹39.60 crore at the box office.