Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' now streaming on JioHotstar
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy action thriller I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath, has made its digital debut on JioHotstar. The film was released in theaters on September 3 but failed to create a buzz. Now, it is available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. It remains to be seen how audiences receive it on OTT.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
I'm Game features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The film also stars Mysskin, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari in pivotal roles.
Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for this Salmaan and Jom Varghese-produced film.
JioHotstar describes the plot as, "Dan John, a wealthy gambler, lands in deep trouble after a reckless bet. Given a second chance in life, a bizarre chain of events turn his world upside down."
Upcoming films
Salmaan's next: 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'
Salmaan will next star in the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Murali Sharma, and Getup Srinu, it is directed by Pavan Sadineni.
It features music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.
The sci-fi comedy film will release on November 20.