Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' now streaming on JioHotstar

I'm Game features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The film also stars Mysskin, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for this Salmaan and Jom Varghese-produced film.

JioHotstar describes the plot as, "Dan John, a wealthy gambler, lands in deep trouble after a reckless bet. Given a second chance in life, a bizarre chain of events turn his world upside down."