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Home / News / Entertainment News / Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' now streaming on JioHotstar
Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' now streaming on JioHotstar
'I'm Game' is out on OTT

Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' now streaming on JioHotstar

By Isha Sharma
Nov 06, 2026
10:29 am
What's the story

Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy action thriller I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath, has made its digital debut on JioHotstar. The film was released in theaters on September 3 but failed to create a buzz. Now, it is available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. It remains to be seen how audiences receive it on OTT.

Cast details

Cast and crew of the film

I'm Game features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The film also stars Mysskin, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Parth Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for this Salmaan and Jom Varghese-produced film.

JioHotstar describes the plot as, "Dan John, a wealthy gambler, lands in deep trouble after a reckless bet. Given a second chance in life, a bizarre chain of events turn his world upside down."

Upcoming films

Salmaan's next: 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'

Salmaan will next star in the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Murali Sharma, and Getup Srinu, it is directed by Pavan Sadineni.

It features music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

The sci-fi comedy film will release on November 20.

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