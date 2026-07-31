Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' now streaming on ZEE5

In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Jas meets Preet (Hegde) during a trial separation period with Bani and falls for her.

However, Bani returns soon after and reveals that she's expecting. By this time, Preet also conceives.

The film follows Jas as he juggles the two women.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the comedy also features Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy in supporting roles.