Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' now streaming on ZEE5
What's the story
The romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has made its digital debut on ZEE5. The film was released in theaters in June and is directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. It tells the story of Jas (Dhawan), a Punjabi man whose wife Bani (Thakur) wants to separate from him because he desperately wants a baby.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in the film
In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Jas meets Preet (Hegde) during a trial separation period with Bani and falls for her.
However, Bani returns soon after and reveals that she's expecting. By this time, Preet also conceives.
The film follows Jas as he juggles the two women.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the comedy also features Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy in supporting roles.
Film's journey
A look at its box-office performance
Reportedly made on a budget of ₹70cr, the film earned ₹74.8cr worldwide, while the India net collection stood at ₹51.2cr, per Sacnilk.
It marked the fourth collaboration between Dhawan and his father after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).
It received negative reviews from critics.
It is David's last directorial venture, and he has announced his retirement from the industry.