Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' is finally streaming online

Paul Thomas Anderson 's latest film, One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio , has finally arrived in India. The movie was released digitally on Thursday, after a successful run at international awards, including winning six BAFTAs. One Battle After Another has also been nominated for 13 awards at the upcoming Academy Awards . It is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar .

Film details What is 'One Battle After Another' about? One Battle After Another, inspired by Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, is a genre-blending epic that combines elements of political satire, dark comedy, and action. The story follows Jim "Ghetto" Pat Calhoun (DiCaprio), a former revolutionary and bomb specialist living in hiding with his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti). However, their peaceful life is disrupted when Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn), Calhoun's arch-nemesis for 16 years, returns to shatter their truce.

Production details Anderson's most expensive film to date With an estimated budget of $130-175 million, One Battle After Another is Anderson's most expensive film to date. To capture the vibrant Californian landscapes and the frenetic energy of action sequences, producers reportedly used VistaVision technology, a high-resolution film format not seen since the 1960s. Before dropping on JioHotstar, it was available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

