Streaming platforms ramp up reality programming this festive season
Reality TV is making a splash on streaming platforms this festive season.
JioHotstar is launching Bhojpuri Bawaal, the first Bhojpuri celebrity reality show, plus new formats like India Ke Top 1% and Second Love.
Bigg Boss returns in September in six languages, while Sony announced The Rohit Sharma Show, and Netflix and Prime Video are running < em>Lock Upp and Alliance.
Unscripted shows attract families and youth
Unscripted shows are winning over both families and younger viewers.
Shailesh Kapoor from Ormax Media notes that reality content is thriving across TV and digital, while WPP Media's Muralidhar Thyagarajan highlights its shift toward community vibes.
Shows like Bigg Boss are huge online, just last year, they pulled in over 1.7 billion social media engagements.
Brands integrate advertising into reality TV
Platforms are using reality TV to help brands connect with audiences through integrated stories, cultural moments, and even e-commerce tie-ins.
It's all about keeping viewers engaged while giving advertisers fresh ways to stand out.