'Pritam and Pedro' emerges as weekend's most-binged show
What's the story
Rajkumar Hirani's streaming debut, Pritam and Pedro, has taken the internet by storm. The series, which stars Arshad Warsi, debutant Vir Hirani, Boman Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Mona Singh in lead roles, has become the most binge-watched show over the weekend, JioHotstar announced. Its unique blend of cybercrime, comedy, and thriller elements has captivated audiences.
Show synopsis
A cop and a hacker team up to solve cases
Set in Goa, the series revolves around an old-school cop named Pedro (Warsi) who is not tech-savvy. His life takes a turn when he partners with Pritam (Hirani), a young genius hacker. The caption of JioHotstar's Instagram post read, "Case closed! Pritam & Pedro are ruling hearts" "Don't forget to catch the most-watched show ever."
Director's debut
About the series
It is directed by Avinash Arun and created and produced by Hirani. Pritam and Pedro mark Hirani's debut in the world of streaming. Meanwhile, Massey plays the main antagonist, adding mystery and danger to the story. Season 1 of the show consists of six episodes in total.